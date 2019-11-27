SKEVINGTON, James Joseph
born March 28, 1925 in Fort Wayne Indiana, crossed over peacefully at home, with family at his side, on November 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Devoted husband, son, brother, father, and friend. World War II Navy veteran, self-employed businessman, and avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Faye; sons, Jim (Sonnie), Bill (Micky) and Dan (Vickie); daughters, Lynn, Mary (Joe) and Carol (Tim); 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Matilda and his brother, Bill. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road in Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.