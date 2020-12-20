SLANAKER, James "Jim" Alvin
2/28/1940 - 12/10/2020
It is with profound sadness that the Slanaker Family announces the passing of James Slanaker, December 10th at Tucson Medical Center. Jim was born February 28th, 1940 in Steubenville, Ohio. He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte and three children, Laura Mineer (Bruce Connolly), Lucretia Wacks (Allie), and William Slanaker (Kara); six grandchildren, Sonia Mineer (Jerry Vojnic), Courtney Slanaker (Chris Young), Kelsey Slanaker, Autumn Wacks, Amber Wacks (Nathan Gillespie) and Ashley Wacks and six great-grandchildren, Baylen, Faith, Allie, James, Mayley and Melody. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret Porter (Bruce). Jim wouldn't want us to forget his beloved dog, Lucky.
Jim moved from Ohio to Tucson and worked at ASARCO Mining, Anaconda Research, Mountain States Engineering & Construction as a Construction Engineer and retired from Sasol. Jim dedicated 26 years of military service of which and during his time with the US Marine Corp, he prepared and trained officers for duty, followed by serving the US Navy, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserves.
Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, traveling, visiting family, volunteering, and golfing. He coached Little League baseball for seven years as well as coached and played coed softball with his wife and children. He was a tireless servant who taught his family his work ethic and provided endless means for anyone in need. Jim was a lifetime volunteer serving with the Red Cross, Foresters, and DMAFB. Jim's life was defined by the principles of honesty, forgiveness, kindness, and hard work! Everyone that Jim met was greeted as a friend; there were no strangers! He will be forever missed, but never forgotten as his impact on the world is eternal!
Jim demonstrated relentless effort to fight the various illnesses he was subjected to with the utmost dignity, strength and courage while supporting the progress of treatments and therapy others will benefit from for years to come.
Though we will miss Jim, we realize he is with Jesus as we watched him develop his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He was devout in his faith and demonstrated his Christian beliefs daily.
His legacy will be shared by all who have had the honor of knowing him!
May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sunshine warm upon your face and the rains fall soft upon your fields, and, until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.
Private Services at St. Thomas of the Angels will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with a Celebration of Life scheduled for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Heart Association or the Huntsman Cancer Institute of Salt Lake City, UT in his honor. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
