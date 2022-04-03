James Steinman

STEINMAN, James "Jim" Frank

Of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully in his home on March 22, 2022, at the age of 79. Loving husband to Mary Marjorie King (Margie), caring father to Jean (Jenny) Steinman Heyden and Jane Steinman Harvey (Aaron Harvey), and beloved granpopola to Henry and Helen Heyden; Caleb and Holly Harvey. Preceded in death by his parents, Laurie C. Baird and Frank E. Steinman. Survived by half-sister, Revae Moran and beloved cousins.

Following a 20+ year career in marketing in Milwaukee, Jim was the successful owner of Action Printing and Marketing in Tucson for 20 years before his retirement in 2015.

Memorial service and interment are planned for Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 4pm in Tucson, AZ, at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The service will be live streamed at TinyURL.com/GSPvirtual or GSPTucson.org/Live.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the homeless and migrant ministries of Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church (gsptucson.org), the Hydrocephalus Association (hydroassoc.org) or the Gabby Giffords PAC (giffords.org). For full notice, please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Feerick Funeral Home Shorewood.

