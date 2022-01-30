James Torchia

James P. Torchia, 85, passed away on January 12, 2022. He was born in Connecticut and moved to Arizona in 1978. He was married to his loving wife, Sharla for 42 years. Jim was a storyteller who loved history and politics. He was a chef and an antique/furniture owner. Many recognized his stores by the large decorative elephant outside on display. Family and friends always looked forward to his culinary skills on many occasions, especially at Thanksgiving. His smile and love of life lit up a room.