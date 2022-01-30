Torchia, James
James P. Torchia, 85, passed away on January 12, 2022. He was born in Connecticut and moved to Arizona in 1978. He was married to his loving wife, Sharla for 42 years. Jim was a storyteller who loved history and politics. He was a chef and an antique/furniture owner. Many recognized his stores by the large decorative elephant outside on display. Family and friends always looked forward to his culinary skills on many occasions, especially at Thanksgiving. His smile and love of life lit up a room.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sharla; his sons, John (Jan) Torchia and Michael Torchia, as well as his stepson, Darren Redondo, and sister Mary, Jane Foberg. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by two sons, James Torchia and Joey Torchia, as well as his stepson, Mark Redondo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.