James Young

YOUNG, James Claire "Jim" Jr.
88, of Tucson, AZ formerly of Butler, PA and Broomfield, CO died peacefully on November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born November 25, 1931, in Butler, he was the son of the late James Claire Young Sr. and Garnet C. Young (Kelley). He was preceded in death by this wife of 60 years, Genevieve Marie Young (Gillon); his brother, Robert L. Young and his sisters, Leah Ralston and Edith Ford. He is survived by his sisters, Anna Ruth Madden and Dottie Hetrick; his spouse, Shirley Lillard-Young; son, James*; daughters, Cindy*, Linda*, Sue*, Lisa*, Amy*, Jill*, Mary*, Barbara*, Sally*, Carol* and their spouses (AKA the "fools who married in"); 23 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and counting.
He received a scholarship to attend the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jim worked for Armco Steel in Butler, IBM in Endicott, NY, Boulder, and Tucson, retiring after 30 years.
Jim was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Parish in Tucson, where he volunteered to count collection receipts. He served on the board of the Southern Arizona Square and Round Dance Association and on their festival committee. He was a member of the Friend's Together group in Tucson. Jim also loved to travel; his travels with his family spanned the globe.
Jim loved and was very proud of his family. As the patriarch, he took the lead in gathering 70+ family members every 2 years for a reunion in beautiful Estes Park, Colorado, appropriately coined "the party in the mountains". He lived his life demonstrating faith, patriotism, friendship, love, and the value of family to his children as well as serving as a father figure to many. His radiant smile, playful attitude, and contagious laughter earned him the nicknames of "Chicky Cheeks" and "BAGPA". Dad was a graceful dancer who loved to circle and twirl around the dance floor; he elegantly guided dance partners resulting in his dance card always being full. Jim and Genevieve are once again joined together "Forever Young" dancing in heaven. *Indicates favorite child.
Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway, with Rosary, recited at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd. Burial to follow in East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made by check to the Alzheimer's Association Desert Southwest Chapter Southern Arizona and mailed to 2290 N. 1st Street. Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131. Please make check out to Alzheimer's Association DSW.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.