Jamey Fruhwirth

FRUHWIRTH, Jamey Kollin
Born January 9, 1974 in Madison, WI, our "gentle giant" passed January 28, 2020. Jamey moved to Tucson during his high school years (Sahuaro graduate) and fell in love with the city. He graduated with honors from Pima College and Northern Arizona University, earning his Bachelors and Masters degrees while working full time.
He developed a wide circle of friendships with folks from varying facets of life, from co-workers at former jobs like ABCO and J2 Express, to his current TUSD family where he was an Operations - Program Coordinator. He was a core member of a Green Bay Packer /fantasy football group and never missed a Sunday game. He loved his sports and played soccer for many years.
Jamey's largest love was family and children. He made numerous trips each year to see relatives in Wisconsin and Florida, always looking to book the next one. He was a father figure to many children and coached teams for years. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone if he had the power to do so.
He is survived by his parents, Zdenko and Linda Fruhwirth; siblings, Veronica (Joe) Hitterman and Evan (Julie) Fruhwirth; nephew, Dominic and nieces, Addelyn, Avery and Ava.
All donations received by the family have gone to children's groups that Jamey supported.