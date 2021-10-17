Jamie Delp

DELP, Jamie Bowman

passed away on October 3, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband, John; son, Harrison; sister, Valerie; brother, Kevin and three grandchildren.

Always ready for a fun adventure, Jamie and John enjoyed travel, golf, skiing and sharing the Sunday comics. She loved to cook and was very creative with her recipes. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, preferably at the beach. An Art Therapist, Jamie was also an accomplished artist, with an intense love of books and astrology. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she spent most of her life in Tucson, Arizona. There she developed a connection with the desert and mountains. Jamie created beautiful works of art which she generously shared with family and friends.

An active member of the Old Pueblo chapter of the DAR, Jamie approached her commitment to the organization with the same passion she applied to every endeavor.

Kind, loving, and generous, she is remembered for her unique sense of humor, beauty, strength, and grace.

A celebration of Jamie's life, followed by refreshments, will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85712 at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Interment will follow at a future date. Donations in Jamie's name may be made to the American Heart Association.