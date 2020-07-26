Jamie Long

LONG, Jamie Jenks
With great sadness Jamie lost her courageous battle and passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, while surrounded by many of her loved ones. Knowing for the past year that her time with us was to be short could not prepare us for the emptiness we face without her. Jamie was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. Her dynamic personality, bright smile and quick wit left an impression on everyone she met. Because of her deep concern and giving nature she was blessed with many friends. Of late her increasing medical issues impacted her social life, however as one dear friend wrote "Jamie faced her health challenges with grace, humor and humility. She didn't want pity or attention, but rather showed deep concern for others." Jamie is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bert and Elois Feldman (Chicago, IL and Tucson, AZ). She is survived by as she said, "her greatest achievement," her daughter, Maddie Long. Also survived by her loving parents, Mark and Janis Jenks; brother, Cory (Cassie) Jenks; grandparents, Harry and June Jenks (Boonville, NY) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was devoted to her nephew, Jacob; and had recently met her newest nephew, Henry. She is also survived by her loving life partner, Jason Ryan and his parents, Debi and Ken Ryan. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held at a later time when family and friends can safely gather and hug. Donations can be made to the Diabetes or Heart and Lung Association. Arrangements by Bueler Funeral Home.
