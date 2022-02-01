Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, Jan Neel, died Monday morning, January 17, 2022, at Tucson Medical Center. Jan's parents are deceased: mother, Beverly Frazier; father, Roy Sherck; stepfather, Charles Grover. Jan is survived by her children, Chase Cotlow and Christi Cotlow, both of Tucson; her grandchildren, Brooklynn Cotlow and Kristian Larry, both of Tucson; her sisters, Candy Grover of Show Low, Cathy Peterson of Goshen, Indiana, Robin O'Connor of Carrolton, Texas, Kim Hanna of San Antonio, Texas and her brother, Gary Grover of Houston, Texas. Jan worked many years in fragrances and cosmetics, her last job with Clinique. She made many women look beautiful and smell wonderful. Her kind heart and sweet disposition was offered to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed. But she is now with someone who is ever loving, gentle and completely dedicated to her comfort - her Lord Jesus.