Jan Reiner

How we all miss you so! It's been a year since you joined the angels and not a day goes by that we don't think about you. We miss your Smile, Laugh, and silly sense of humor. The whole neighborhood knew you as "The best mom on the block" not only for your own children; but for the neighborhood kids too. You were a driving sense of joy and dedication and your holiday parties always left everyone envious. You were a wonderful wife, mother and nurse; always caring, and putting others needs above your own. You will never know the true impact your life and deeds made to those around you and will reverberate thru generations to come. You will never be forgotten. Jan grew up a small-town girl in Pennsylvania where she met the love of her life Harold Reiner and the two of them decided to start a new adventure down In Tucson, Arizona. There; they started a home and grew a beautiful family with their two sons, Scott and Glenn and their daughter, Roxy, but her motherly love didn't end there. Jan achieved so much in her life one mentionable achievement is her nursing degree. Most days, You could find Jan relaxing at home in the bar with her family and friends shouting "Bear Down" to the UofA Wildcats, her favorite basketball team; She also had quite the green thumb and would spend hours in the yard tending to her fruitful garden. Jan, everything you were and are will be sorely missed. We all love you so much!