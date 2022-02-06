Jane Bailey

Janet Ruth Williamson Mason Hibner Bailey died January 31, 2022, just shy of her 99th birthday. To her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Jane embodied strength, beauty, poise, loyalty, and love. At Jane's home, you could always expect the best of everything: endless hugs and kisses, guidance, stories, laughs and giggles, cookies, pies and wonderful memories. She will be greatly missed.

Jane was born in Montclair, N.J. on February 1, 1923 to Laura and Stanley Williamson. An adventurer at heart, Stanley soon moved his young family out west settling in Tucson. Jane attended Tucson schools from Kindergarten at Sam Hughes Elementary, Mansfeld Junior High, and Tucson High where she made friendships that lasted a lifetime. After graduating high school in 1940, she attended the University of Arizona and was affiliated with Kappa Alpha Theta. Jane earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1944 and taught school for a short time. Jane then ventured to California where she met and married Elmer Alfred Mason. They shared a wonderful life there, purchasing a home in Burbank and rejoicing in their four children. Widowed in 1957, Jane returned to Tucson to raise the children near family and friends.