Jane Bailey

Hibner Bailey, Jane
Janet Ruth Williamson Mason Hibner Bailey died January 31, 2022, just shy of her 99th birthday. To her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Jane embodied strength, beauty, poise, loyalty, and love. At Jane's home, you could always expect the best of everything: endless hugs and kisses, guidance, stories, laughs and giggles, cookies, pies and wonderful memories. She will be greatly missed.
Jane was born in Montclair, N.J. on February 1, 1923 to Laura and Stanley Williamson. An adventurer at heart, Stanley soon moved his young family out west settling in Tucson. Jane attended Tucson schools from Kindergarten at Sam Hughes Elementary, Mansfeld Junior High, and Tucson High where she made friendships that lasted a lifetime. After graduating high school in 1940, she attended the University of Arizona and was affiliated with Kappa Alpha Theta. Jane earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1944 and taught school for a short time. Jane then ventured to California where she met and married Elmer Alfred Mason. They shared a wonderful life there, purchasing a home in Burbank and rejoicing in their four children. Widowed in 1957, Jane returned to Tucson to raise the children near family and friends.
Jane stayed busy providing her children a wonderful life. In her free time, she enjoyed volunteer work, first as a member of T.M.C. Auxiliary. She then joined St. Michael and All Angels Altar Guild, Assistance League of Tucson, and later, Meals on Wheels. She also served on the Kappa Alpha Theta Corporation Board for many years.
In 1970, Jane married Clayton Hibner, a local dentist. In their 20 years together, they enjoyed gardening, playing tennis and spending time with family. In 1993, Jane married James Bailey, an adventure seeker and private pilot. In their five years together, they traveled the world, exploring Europe, Australia and the Hawaiian Islands among other places. Widowed three times in total, Jane persevered and vowed to accept the things she could not change.
A long-time member of Tucson Country Club, Tucson Desert Club, and Patio Garden Club, Jane shared her father's belief that Tucson was "God's Country" and always enjoyed her life here. She loved dancing, tennis and bridge, but most of all, she loved to assemble her large family for holiday festivities and her chocolate cream pie.
Jane is survived by her children, Stephen (Aida) Mason, Michael (Ann) Mason, Pamela (Ted) Mason, and J. Scott (Barbara) Mason, as well as her stepchildren, Richard (Tavi) Hibner, Catherine (David) Boscacci, Ann (Bill) Fait, James (Vikki) Bailey, and Virginia (Fred) Arbogast, and nieces and nephew, Peter (Danna) Williamson, Susan Watson, and Sallie Taylor. She is also survived by the grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were such a special part of her life.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson.