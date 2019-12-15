COMERCI, Jane Ruth
88, of Tucson, Arizona passed peacefully in the presence of her family on December 6, 2019. The eldest child of Anthony and Ida Mae Zaleski, Jane was born on March 18, 1931 and was raised with her younger brothers, Daniel, David and Anthony in Newark, New Jersey. She attended Barringer High School where she met her future husband of 59 years, George D. Comerci, M.D. Jane earned her Diploma Degree in Nursing from Bloomfield College and subsequently enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a Registered Nurse. She is predeceased by her husband, George; her parents, and her brother, Daniel. She is survived by her three children, George (Cheryl), Janice (Kenneth Nebesny) and Andrew (Jacqui); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jane is remembered by her family as a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother and as a great hostess who welcomed all to her table and home. We love you and will miss you, Mom!
Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Burial will follow at All Faiths Memorial Park, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes.