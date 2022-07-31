Jane Erikson

Award-winning, articulate, caring and dedicated medical reporter for the Arizona Daily Star for 22 years. Somewhat quirky, extremely witty, compassionate, and renowned poodle whisperer. She spun good yarns and could knit up a storm. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Donations may be made to Arizonapoodlerescue.com