Jane Eschweiler

Died June 9, 2022. Born June 22, 1947 to Gilbert and Teresa (Kern) Eschweiler in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sister Jane was professed 53 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She began her ministry as an English teacher, but found the greatest satisfaction in parish pastoral work, adult faith formation, and her 13 years with the Jordan Ministry Team in Arizona. -- A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 22 and will be livestreamed: https://youtu.be/7Q5VkWSkNjA. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated. -- Arrangements by Krause Funeral Home (414) 464-4640.