Jane Grace

67, of Tucson, AZ, died on March 23, 2021. She is survived by her children, Manny (Vanessa), Johnny (Picho) and Chris (Nidia); 15 grandchildren, Christopher, Manny, Armand, Ariana, Alyssa, Alayna, Bryelle, Zani, Julian, Callista, Xavier, Giovanni, Xadrian, Octavian and Arya; two sisters, Vicky and Cathy and three brothers, Ruben, Michael and Tommy. She will be greatly missed by many. Services will be held at St. Johns Church at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 and followed by the funeral at Holy Hope. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.