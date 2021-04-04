Jane Grace

GRACE, Jane
67, of Tucson, AZ, died on March 23, 2021. She is survived by her children, Manny (Vanessa), Johnny (Picho) and Chris (Nidia); 15 grandchildren, Christopher, Manny, Armand, Ariana, Alyssa, Alayna, Bryelle, Zani, Julian, Callista, Xavier, Giovanni, Xadrian, Octavian and Arya; two sisters, Vicky and Cathy and three brothers, Ruben, Michael and Tommy. She will be greatly missed by many. Services will be held at St. Johns Church at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 and followed by the funeral at Holy Hope. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.