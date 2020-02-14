Jane Halloran

HALLORAN, Jane Mary,
neé Carroll
went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John J. Halloran Jr.; daughters, Coleen Barsley, Cristin Halloran and Katrina Halloran-Baeder, as well as grandchildren, Jacqueline Barsley, Kellen Barsely and Paul Baeder.Jane was born July 21, 1944 in New York, New York. One of seven children, as a teen in Philadelphia she was an avid diver. She met John at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan and they were married on May 22, 1965. Jane loved playing bridge, collecting dolls, and baking Christmas cookies. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and a devout Catholic. She died in an assisted-living home in Tucson, Arizona.Memorial Services will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Oro Valley, Arizona on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Donations in Jane's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.