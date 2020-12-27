Jane Kenknight

KENKNIGHT, Jane Patricia
Jane Patricia KenKnight (nee Mularie), of Duluth, Minnesota, passed peacefully away in her sleep on December 18, 2020, at age 83 in Tucson, Arizona. Loving mother of Sharon Joy (Chuck) Briner, Lynette Jane (David) Moughton, Yvonne KenKnight (Carl) Mohrbacher and foster son, William (Teresa) Fisher. Beloved grandmother of ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, four nephews and four nieces. She is survived by her former spouse, Charles (Corina) KenKnight. Sister to Lorraine Chambers and William Mack Mularie. She was a retired teacher, having taught for 42 years in Arizona and Minnesota. Memorial service will be held sometime in January 2021 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, Arizona, 85705. Telephone: 520-888-7470. Contact: Marcelle Baldwin, Funeral Director. Memorial donations can be sent to: American Bible Society,101 North Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 USA.