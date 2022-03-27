Jane Kline

Jane Ann Kline passed away at Normandel Place, Tucson, AZ, on Friday, February 25, 2022 after a long illness. She was born March 21, 1936, in Saginaw, Michigan to Dr. and Mrs. (Daisy Williams) Hobert Clifford Moore of Bay City, Michigan. Jane Ann graduated from Bay City Central High School and earned a B.A. and M.A. at Michigan State University. She taught in the Ferndale, MI, school system for seven years where she was recognized as the teacher of the year. After marrying her husband, Dr. John Kline, and moving to Kirksville, MO, she continued teaching students of all ages how to play the piano. After relocating to Lewisburg, WV, and later to Tucson, AZ, she taught at the Armstrong Academy and continued to teach piano and tutor students.