Jane Lucas

LUCAS, Jane (Jill) Lippert

age 94, died March 7, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.

A native of Detroit, she is survived by

her husband of 71 years, Tom,

and their children and spouses: Leslie and Ronald Bretz of Lansing, Michigan;

Lynne Lucas and Lynn Cusick of Greenville, South Carolina; Todd and Ann Lucas of Madison, Alabama; and Lauren Lucas and Jeffrey Collins of Tucson, Arizona.

She is survived also by five grandchildren

and nine great-grandchildren.

The world is a better place for Jill having been here.

There will be no services at the request of the deceased.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME-Dodge Chapel.

