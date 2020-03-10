Jane Lucas

LUCAS, Jane (Jill) Lippert
age 94, died March 7, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.
A native of Detroit, she is survived by
her husband of 71 years, Tom,
and their children and spouses: Leslie and Ronald Bretz of Lansing, Michigan;
Lynne Lucas and Lynn Cusick of Greenville, South Carolina; Todd and Ann Lucas of Madison, Alabama; and Lauren Lucas and Jeffrey Collins of Tucson, Arizona.
She is survived also by five grandchildren
and nine great-grandchildren.
The world is a better place for Jill having been here.
There will be no services at the request of the deceased.
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME-Dodge Chapel.