The Memorial Celebration for Jane will be held on Sunday, September 26, at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Rd. The music and photo video will begin at 2:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Jane died on December 29, 2020, of Covid-related issues, and her services were delayed until now. John Neve, Jane's husband, invites all who knew Jane to celebrate her life with him and his family.