NEVE, Jane
May 14, 1940 - December 29, 2020
The Memorial Celebration for Jane will be held on Sunday, September 26, at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Rd. The music and photo video will begin at 2:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Jane died on December 29, 2020, of Covid-related issues, and her services were delayed until now. John Neve, Jane's husband, invites all who knew Jane to celebrate her life with him and his family.
