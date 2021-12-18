Jane Rollins

ROLLINS, Jane Lockwood Pierce
known to many as "Gammy," joined the Lord when she passed peacefully Monday, December 13, 2021 with her daughter, Tracey Zudans, by her side.
Jane was born June 28, 1941 to Dewey Lockwood Pierce and Jane Camp Murphy in Greenwich, Connecticut. After her mother's passing she grew up with her father and stepmother, Virginia Rosamond Starr Pierce, spending time in both Greenwich, Connecticut and Tucson, Arizona.
Jane married on May 5, 1966 in Manhattan, New York to Gene Bruce Rollins, who preceded her in death on January 19, 2000. Her greatest treasures were her daughter, Tracey Lockwood Zudans and her son, Curtis Gene Bruce Rollins. Jane resided in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida until she moved to Vero Beach, Florida to live near her daughter.
Gammy was a faithful believer in the Lord. She had a servants heart and found great joy in blessing others with her cooking and crocheting. Her thoughtfulness and these acts of kindness have made lasting memories in the lives of so many.
Beloved wife to late husband, Gene Bruce Rollins. She is survived by daughter, Tracey Zudans and her husband Dr. Val Zudans and their children, Zane, Tyler, Kira and Zeo who reside in Vero Beach, Florida. Also survived by her son, Curtis Rollins and his wife Rebecca Rollins with their children, Layla and Gavin who reside in Remington, Virginia. She joins late stepmother, Virginia Rosamond Starr Pierce and her sister, Brooke Lake. Jane adored her siblings and is survived by siblings, Otto Schmidt (Mac) who lives in Avon, Connecticut, and Thorne Pierce (Spike) who lives in Tucson, Arizona, and Virginia Aloysi who lives in Stamford, Connecticut, and Rosamond Brady who lives in Riverside, Connecticut. Jane loved her relationships with the extended Murphy Family in Tucson, Arizona.
One of Gammy's favorite things was the celebration of Thanksgiving. It was one of her greatest joys to cook and serve those she loved so dearly. In celebration of her, a "Thanksgiving Gathering" was held in her honor at the home of her daughter.
In her memory and in lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to the VNA Hospice of IRC who were a true blessing during her last days. Checks can be made out to VNA and Hospice Foundation and mailed to 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960. Donations can also be made securely online at Vna tc.org/waystogive or by calling Mish Dean at 772-978-5580.
