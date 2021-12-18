Jane Rollins

ROLLINS, Jane Lockwood Pierce

known to many as "Gammy," joined the Lord when she passed peacefully Monday, December 13, 2021 with her daughter, Tracey Zudans, by her side.

Jane was born June 28, 1941 to Dewey Lockwood Pierce and Jane Camp Murphy in Greenwich, Connecticut. After her mother's passing she grew up with her father and stepmother, Virginia Rosamond Starr Pierce, spending time in both Greenwich, Connecticut and Tucson, Arizona.

Jane married on May 5, 1966 in Manhattan, New York to Gene Bruce Rollins, who preceded her in death on January 19, 2000. Her greatest treasures were her daughter, Tracey Lockwood Zudans and her son, Curtis Gene Bruce Rollins. Jane resided in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida until she moved to Vero Beach, Florida to live near her daughter.

Gammy was a faithful believer in the Lord. She had a servants heart and found great joy in blessing others with her cooking and crocheting. Her thoughtfulness and these acts of kindness have made lasting memories in the lives of so many.