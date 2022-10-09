Jane Schurz

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On September 3, 2022, Jane passed away peacefully at Peppi's Hospice Home in Tucson. She was 84 yrs. old. Jane is survived by her sister, Edna M. Blake of Norwell, MA. & her brother, Robert G. Pettit of Dover, MA., along with several nieces, nephews, & great-nieces & nephews. She was loved by all. Jane enjoyed her career working as a Volunteer, for non-profit organizations of America, including TRC (training resource center) in Maine before moving to AZ. in 1992. She will be missed by family & many close friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: The Desert Museum in Tucson and Tucson Humane Society.

