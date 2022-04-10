Jane Selbie

Jane left this world on March 29, 2022 after 97 years of a life well-lived, leaving behind many friends and a family who cared for her deeply. Born September 13, 1924 in Bluefield W.V. to Pauline and George Hewitt, Jane spent her early years in Scranton, Pa. After completing business administration at Keystone College, she worked in the office of DL&W Railroad where she met her husband John Lohmann, whom she married in 1946. The family which expanded to include daughters Carol and Patricia, relocated to Cleveland, Ohio with the railroad in 1961. In Cleveland Jane began working at the largest bank in Ohio, Cleveland Trust Company. She became the Executive Secretary to the Treasurer and Senior Vice President, and retired after 18 years. Upon retirement Jane and John moved to Pinellas Park, Florida and enjoyed playing bridge, traveling throughout the Caribbean and the U.S. on cruise ship and bus tours, delivering Meals on Wheels, and volunteering in the Clearwater Hospital surgical waiting room. In 1996 Jane and John moved to Green Valley, Arizona where John died in 2005 after 59 years of marriage. Jane then continued her passion for helping others as a volunteer for 6 years with the Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary, organizing Social Bridge at La Posada, and as a member of PEO chapters CL and DT. It was at La Posada that Jane met and married retired Air Force Colonel F. Donald Selbie in 2008. They enjoyed their time together until his death in 2013. Jane was a role model for all of us— dedicated to her family, a good and true friend who always tried to do the right thing and not speak ill of others, who gave of her time and resources to others, and who followed in the footsteps of Betty Crocker with her culinary skills. Jane was predeceased by parents, Pauline and George Hewitt; brother, Robert L. Hewitt; husbands, John Lohmann and Donald Selbie. She leaves behind her daughters, Carol Lohmann (Terri Burchett) of Tucson, Arizona and Patricia Lohmann (James Herd) of Oxford, Ohio and stepchildren, Ric Selbie (Joanna) GA., Joseph Selbie (Susann) CA and Dorrie O'Brien TX. The family would like to thank the staff of La Posada and Bristol Hospice for the excellent care she received at Hacienda Assisted Living. Donations may be made in Janes' memory to the La Posada Foundation, the Community Food Bank, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary.