Jane Smith

She married Gerald Kendall Smith (Jerry) on August 4, 1962, and that same day they promptly drove to Phoenix, Arizona in Mom's two-seat convertible MG. Her new husband was allowed only a three-day pass from the Arizona Air National Guard to get married. Almost immediately upon their arrival they hosted a good friend, Al Dingle, who was the first among many close friends that Jane and Jerry were blessed to have as guests. One of their favorite things to do was to cook for friends, enjoy good wine, play games, tell stories, and debate topics, with a premium placed on proper grammar. Like her mother, Jane was a card shark. Bridge was one of her favorite pastimes.

Jane lived a wonderful life in Phoenix, Arizona - raising three children: Gerald Francis (Jerry), Kendall, and John. Mom lived life to the fullest, always enjoying her favorite passions to the end - wine, food, reading and cards. Jane and Jerry loved to travel. They were fortunate to take their three children on a few six-week sabbaticals to Africa and Israel, always hosted and shared with friends they had met throughout their lives. Jerry's work brought them into academic and intellectual circles full of fascinating characters, including the late John Frank, host of a Vespers club that met Thursdays at Lewis and Roca in Phoenix, and former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, with whom they traveled to Italy for the Secretary's 50th birthday, which was a very special memory. Mom simply had fun, wherever she was -to include playing cards with her grandkids in Park City, Utah, cooking with her daughter-in-law, Jan, fishing with her husband and children in the Sea of Cortez, and hosting friends. One of her favorite memories going back through the years, was hosting Christmas parties at her home - playing the piano for all, singing carols, and celebrating life with her close friends and family. Jerry and Jane were adventurers and unique in their chosen adventures as well. As their children were nearly out of the house and on to college, they began building a farmhouse in Southeast Arizona, near Bonita, from adobe bricks and parts acquired from demolitions in Phoenix where Jane would find gems such as cast-iron bathtubs and sinks. They recruited friends to help on the weekends in exchange for good food, wine, games, and many late memorable nights. They also managed to exasperate their children and their children's partners there at various points, and much blood, sweat, and tears went into that special place. Jerry Francis, the oldest, and his wife, Dayle, lived nearby in the early days, when Jerry's construction training came in particularly handy. The farm now has 30 acres of grapevines farmed by their son, John and his wife Jan, with consultation of their daughter, Kendall, and her husband, Michael, who are both well-regarded grape farmers in the Napa Valley.