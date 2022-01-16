Jane Swicegood

SWICEGOOD, Jane

daughter of the late Nora and Carr Swicegood of Asheville, NC, died January 8, 2022 of complications of abdominal cancer.

Survivors include children, Elise Brown of Tucson, Donna White (James F.) of Boston, and Dudley Brown, Jr. (Irina) of South Australia; grandchildren, Owen and Amelia White of Boston, Hailey and Parker Brown of Australia, and Jonathan (Carla) Elins and Jolie Elins of New York City. Josepha Ntakirutimana, Susie Harris-Wille and Francisco Martinez of Tucson also survive.

The family extends appreciation for the care given by Catalina In-Home Services and Peppi's House-TMC Hospice.

Jane will be remembered for her altruism, thoughtfulness, generosity and kindness. Dependent on the restrictions of Covid, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.