WALL, Jane C.
84, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John D. "Jack" Wall. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce; son, Roger (Kim) all of Tucson and five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer, Daniel, Justin and Taylor. Originally born in Arlington, VA. She grew up in the Virginia area and graduated from Washington Lee High School in 1953. Jane met Jack while working for the CIA as a secretary. They married in September 1961 and moved to Marana, AZ where Jack worked for Intermountain Aviation. She dedicated her life to her family as a stay-at-home mom and wife. She returned to the workforce later in life as a dental office receptionist and volunteer at Tohono Chul Park where she dedicated over 6000 hours. Jane was the kindest, most generous and thoughtful mom, grandma, and friend anyone could have. Her loving heart always supported and put others' needs ahead of her own. Jane loved spending time with family, friends and her countless dogs over the years. She will be missed and forever remain in our hearts.A Celebration of Life will be forthcoming later this year. The family requests donations in Jane's memory be made to either the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or Tohono Chul Park.
