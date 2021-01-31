Jane Wright

WRIGHT, Jane Ann
69, loving mother and grandmother of Groton, Massachusetts, passed away January 25, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as well as fostering abandoned or abused animals. She is survived by her two brothers, Malcom McKown in Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Jeff Wright in Sierra Vista, Arizona; her two sons, Sean Shifflette and Carl Shifflette both in Tucson, Arizona, as well as three grandsons. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pima Animal Care Shelter. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.