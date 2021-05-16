 Skip to main content
Janece Bingham

BINGHAM, Janece Erlene (Pfersdorf)

passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021 in Glendale, AZ. She was 81. She was well known for her vivacious personality, and her greatest joy was making others happy and spreading good cheer.

Janece was the daughter of James Edward Pfersdorf and Helen E Pfersdorf (Klinko) of Tucson. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the Valley School for Girls in 1958.

She is survived by her son, Dale Bingham (Robin) of Charleston, SC; and nieces and nephews, Shawn Pendley Fichtner (Cornelius), John Pfersdorf, James Pfersdorf III (Nancy) all of Tucson AZ, and Brett Malone (Maria) of Trabuco Canyon, CA. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dale Bingham Jr.; her parents, her brother, James Pfersdorf Jr. (Sylvia); sister, Lenette Pfersdorf Dunham, and nephew Richard Pfersdorf.

Private services will be held. Arrangements by AVENIDAS FUNERAL CHAPEL.

