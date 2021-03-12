Janet Brace

Brace, Janet Faye Kahlenberg "Punch" was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin on September 10, 1934 and passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic F. Brace, Jr. "Fritz" and her parents, Mareta Manola Furtney Kahlenberg Dinsmoor and George Ernest Kahlenberg. Punch is survived by two sisters, Judith Hestoft and Leone Butler. She was the beloved mother of Frederic F. Brace III "Jake" (Judy), George K. Brace (Terry), Anthony R. Brace, Mary B. Scharff (Eric) and the loving grandmother of Frederic F. Brace, IV "Beau" (Stephanie), Charlotte Brace, Marshall Brace, Sara Scharff and George Scharff.

Punch taught music in Birmingham, Michigan until moving to Evanston, Illinois in 1959 where she raised her family. She was a talented opera singer who often sang at weddings and with church choirs in the Chicago and Tucson areas. Punch was an active volunteer in the music programs in the Evanston schools, with The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Board and at Booth Hospital in Chicago. She was a volunteer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and at The Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.Punch and Fritz retired to Tucson, Arizona in 1993 where she volunteered at the St. Luke's home and was active in The Desert Garden Club, The Skyline Woman's Club, and book club. She spent summers in Grand Haven, Michigan where she was active with book club, spent time with family, and her countless friends.No public memorial service will be held at Punch's request. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.