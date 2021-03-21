Janet Connell

passed away on March 3, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 9, 1942 to Richard Edward Connell and Anne Forebaugh Connell, and raised in Southern NJ. She graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School, the Camden Campus of Rutgers University, and Hahnemann Medical School (now Drexel Medical School), where she also took the residency in Psychiatry. Janet practiced general psychiatry in Philadelphia and Paoli, PA, specializing in treatment of addictions. For 18 years Janet served as Director of the St. John Vianney Hospital, a treatment facility for Catholic priests and nuns in Downingtown, PA. She married Robert Butterwick in June of 1980. She retired to Green Valley, AZ, in July of 2010. In retirement, Janet was active in The Women of Quail Creek, The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of AZ, The Sonora Astronomy Society, the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, and several political clubs. She served as a Precinct Committee Person for the Democratic Party of Pima County. She enjoyed travel both domestically and overseas, including visiting family in MO and WA State. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Richard and Anne; her husband Robert, and her sister-in-law, Renee Connell. She is survived by her brother, Richard Jr.; her sister, Mary Lois; a niece, four nephews, six grand-nieces and nephews, one great-grandnephew; her stepson, Chip Butterwick, and her stepdaughter, Robin Butterwick. Charitable contributions in Janet's memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders, YOTO (Youth on Their Own), or a charity of your choice.