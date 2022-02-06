Janet Geddes

Janet of Tucson and longtime resident of Show Low and Snowflake, passed away January 17, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 1, 1945. Jan is survived by her only brother, Michael F. Geddes (Sheila); four children, Naima Schuller (Rick), Noe Flores, Stasia Flores-Begley, and Talitha Gilmore (Anthony). She was a grandmother to five grandsons and one granddaughter, Shadrach, Sylas, Ien, Jerrika, Desmond, and Benjamin.