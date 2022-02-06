 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janet Geddes

Janet Geddes

  • Updated

Geddes, Janet

Janet of Tucson and longtime resident of Show Low and Snowflake, passed away January 17, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 1, 1945. Jan is survived by her only brother, Michael F. Geddes (Sheila); four children, Naima Schuller (Rick), Noe Flores, Stasia Flores-Begley, and Talitha Gilmore (Anthony). She was a grandmother to five grandsons and one granddaughter, Shadrach, Sylas, Ien, Jerrika, Desmond, and Benjamin.

There will be a Memorial at Tucson Botanical Gardens on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/janet-geddes/

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News