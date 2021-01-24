Janet Hughes

HUGHES, Janet Gail Williams
Janet Gail Williams Hughes, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and children, in the early morning hours of January 15, 2021. Janet was born in Ossining, New York and graduated from Ossining High School and St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. Subsequently, she lived in Indianapolis, Indiana and Briarcliff Manor, New York prior to settling in and growing her family in Kenton, Ohio from 1968 to 1974. During this time, her passions included art and mental health awareness. Moving on to Toledo, Ohio from 1974 to 1977, Janet continued to evolve her creativity and artistic passion. In addition to exploring new artistic styles and techniques, she volunteered as art mom in her children's elementary school. In 1977, Janet and her family moved to Tucson and put down roots where she and her family would forever know as, "home." While in Tucson, Janet continued to teach art education to grade school children in her Fruchthendler Elementary School neighborhood, while also instructing art as a way to heal through the Youth at Risk program. In addition to raising a busy family, Janet continued to seek other enriching pursuits, including real estate, jewelry making, horse whispering, mental health awareness, and spiritual development. She was an active participant at functions of the Yale Club of Southern Arizona and the Tucson Committee on Foreign Relations. Her passion for travel took Janet to diverse destinations, such as Turkey, Russia, Thailand, China and Peru, which would stimulate her multidimensional mind and spirit. As an avid reader, Janet's studies were thought-provoking and included interests in Antarctica, Jungian psychology and geology. She is survived by her husband, John H Hughes, MD; children, Stephen Hughes, Megan Erickson and John Hughes; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mildred Williams and her beloved brother, David Williams. Plans for a celebration of life are pending. For those who wish to make contributions in her name, please consider a gift to The Friends of Sabino Canyon. https://sabinocanyon.org/donate/ Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.