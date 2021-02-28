Janet Stewart

STEWART, Janet Ann
Janet Ann Stewart, 95, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on February 14, 2021. She and hertwin brother, Robert, were born to parents, Nelle Janet (Lawson) Lenzner and Emil Lenzner,Major General, USA Retired, on July 31, 1925 at Ft. Lewis, Washington. She is a directdescendent of Wiliam Bradford and William Brewster, Mayflower founders of the PlymouthColony and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames ofAmerica.
Jan graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D.C. in 1942 and went on tostudy Fashion Merchandising at Edgewood Park College (now King's College), Briarcliff Manor,NY until 1944; she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967 and achieved her Master of Arts inArt History in 1970, both from The University of Arizona. She is recognized at the Womens'Plaza of Honor at U of A.
Jan worked as an Art and Architecture researcher, historian and author.
Jan was an enthusiastic Anglophile who maintained ties of friendship as well as professionalaffiliations with those she met in the British Isles. Her years of travel in England to photographand study English country houses were fodder for her lectures for the Extension College of theU of A. Her published works include Arizona Ranch Houses, a supplemental text for theCollege of Architecture; The Mansions of Main Street which documented territorial homes inTucson in support of their nomination for historic designation status; and numerous magazinearticles. Jan performed similar research for the historic designation nominations for thePresidio of Tucson and the historic Sam Hughes Neighborhood. Her research talent andexpertise were evident in art exhibit catalogues for the U of A Museum of Art. Jan wasan active parishioner of St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church and thoroughly documented forthem the history and significance of the stained glass windows in the church. She was an avidmember of the English-Speaking Union and their Shakespeare programs. Other recentinterests have included her involvement with the Arizona Historical Society, Arizona TheatreCompany and her beloved Rogue Theatre.
Jan married Malcom Nebeker Stewart, graduate of the USMA at West Point, NY, and career Air Force pilot, at Ft. Meyers, VA in 1945. They posted together at Bolling Field, Washington, D.C., Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base, Munich, Germany, and at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, and Lambourn, Berkshire, England. Upon returning to the United States, she and her daughters moved to the newly opened (in the modern era) Ft. Huachuca, Arizona which was then under the command of Gen. Lenzner. The new family grew to love the desert southwest and after another stint in Washington, D.C., moved to Tucson.
Jan is survived by her daughters, Laurie Scott (Stewart) Haskett and her husband Robert; Laddie Stewart-Hall and her husband Robin, all of Tucson; grandchildren, Robert Lakenan Hall III, Annie Laurie Hall, and Teddy Hall; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Hall, Julian Hall and Sasha Hall, all of Tucson.
Our mother lived her life with gratitude and grace. Laddie and Laurie learned from her that the gift of community volunteerism is one that returns to the giver.The family has entrusted FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, Tucson with the arrangements. A private family ceremony and interment officiated by Father Peter Helman will be held at Saint Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church.