Janet Stewart

Janet Ann Stewart, 95, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on February 14, 2021. She and hertwin brother, Robert, were born to parents, Nelle Janet (Lawson) Lenzner and Emil Lenzner,Major General, USA Retired, on July 31, 1925 at Ft. Lewis, Washington. She is a directdescendent of Wiliam Bradford and William Brewster, Mayflower founders of the PlymouthColony and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames ofAmerica.

Jan graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D.C. in 1942 and went on tostudy Fashion Merchandising at Edgewood Park College (now King's College), Briarcliff Manor,NY until 1944; she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967 and achieved her Master of Arts inArt History in 1970, both from The University of Arizona. She is recognized at the Womens'Plaza of Honor at U of A.

Jan was an enthusiastic Anglophile who maintained ties of friendship as well as professionalaffiliations with those she met in the British Isles. Her years of travel in England to photographand study English country houses were fodder for her lectures for the Extension College of theU of A. Her published works include Arizona Ranch Houses, a supplemental text for theCollege of Architecture; The Mansions of Main Street which documented territorial homes inTucson in support of their nomination for historic designation status; and numerous magazinearticles. Jan performed similar research for the historic designation nominations for thePresidio of Tucson and the historic Sam Hughes Neighborhood. Her research talent andexpertise were evident in art exhibit catalogues for the U of A Museum of Art. Jan wasan active parishioner of St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church and thoroughly documented forthem the history and significance of the stained glass windows in the church. She was an avidmember of the English-Speaking Union and their Shakespeare programs. Other recentinterests have included her involvement with the Arizona Historical Society, Arizona TheatreCompany and her beloved Rogue Theatre.