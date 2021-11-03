Janet Van De Voorde

VAN DE VOORDE, Janet L.

passed away on October 30, 2021 in Athens, PA at the age of 84. She was a 49-year resident of Tucson where she devoted her life to helping children.

Janet grew up as one of three sisters in a Navy family and moved often as a child but made Tucson her home in 1966 after receiving a master's degree in psychology from the University of Washington.

After settling in Tucson, she became the director of the children's unit of the Southern Arizona Mental Health Center. After obtaining a doctorate degree in clinical neuropsychology in 1983 she went into private practice helping people recover from traumatic brain injuries.

Janet loved music and played the mandolin for the Arizona Balalaika Orchestra. She and her husband of 57 years, Ronald A. Van De Voorde, were longtime members of the Summer Club at the Arizona Inn, where they whiled away many pleasant afternoons with friends. She and Ronald were also lifetime dog lovers and their historic home on Second Street near Himmel Park was always patrolled by at least two terriers.

Janet is survived by her two sons, Steven of Waverly, NY and Andrew of Littleton, CO; daughters-in-law, Missy and Pauline and grandchildren, Nicholas Van De Voorde of Kenner, LA, Zoe Van De Voorde of Aurora, CO and Phillip Van De Voorde of Corning, NY. Services will be private.