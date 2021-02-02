Janette Graunke

GRAUNKE, Janette (Reynolds)
1/8/1928 - 12/10/2020
Janette was born on a farm in Palmer, NE as the oldest of five children. She remained in NE through the great depression, dust bowl, and WWII and attended a one room schoolhouse.
She married William B Graunke (d. June 13, 1981) in 1946. She is survived by brothers, Dale Reynolds (Gig Harbor, WA) and Don Reynolds (Cairo, NE); son, James Graunke (Pasadena, CA); daughter, Jean Higgins (Marietta, GA); grandchildren, Chris Higgins, Caroline Higgins, Tim, Tyler and Edward (Ted) Graunke, Josh and Caroline Yoder, numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws. Her son Jeffery preceded her in death in 2015.
Janette lived in Denver, CO, Las Angeles CA, and Honolulu HI before moving to her beloved Tucson in 1974. Janette was fortunate to travel and see much of the world and especially loved the culture and beauty of the Micronesian Islands.
Janette was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed watching her grandchildren's activities. She also was an active volunteer for many years with Pima County Victim Witness and Sun Sounds reading for the blind. She was a sports fan and supported U of A teams. She was thrilled to take her grandchildren to the "Final 4" tournament in Indianapolis. Janette enjoyed hiking, tennis, toast masters, and was known as a talented and avid bridge player who achieved the life master status.
She will be missed by friends and family members. In lieu of flowers, Janette was passionate about supporting the Pima County Community Food bank and Tucson Charity Bridge. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.