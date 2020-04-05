Janice Allen

ALLEN , Janice R.
87, of Tucson, passed away at home with family on April 2, 2020. Born in Green Bay, WI on July 21, 1932, she earned a B.S. and M.S. in nursing and retired as clinical faculty from the Univ. of Arizona, College of Nursing in 2000. She enjoyed hiking the deserts and mountains with her beloved dogs and was an avid golfer with her golf club at the Fred Enke Golf Course where she made many dear friends. Services will be held in Suamico, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Center for Biological Diversity are requested at www.biologicaldiversity.org. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
