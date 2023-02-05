On December 29th, 2022, Janice Jill Buglewicz left us to be in a much better place. Jan was my partner, soulmate and love for over 62 years. She is survived by me, Joseph J. Buglewicz, her husband for an unforgettable 61 years and 10 months. She is also survived by Mark V. Buglewicz, Jamie and Zach (son / wife / grandson), Michael S. Buglewicz, Emma (son / wife) and their children and families, Richard Buglewicz, Lindsey, Lydia and Lincoln (grandson / wife / great-grandchildren), and Samantha Tindle, Patrick, Mackenzie and baby expected in March (granddaughter / husband, great granddaughter / baby on the way). Jan was born in Greeley, Colorado to Ralph and Lois Johnson on January 14th, 1940, and passed days short of her 83rd birthday. Jan's mother passed when she was 2 years old, and she spent her early years with Ben and Lula Scott her maternal grandparents. During those summers she lived on the "Western Slope" near Gunnison, Colorado with her father, Ralph. Later he purchased a farm in Greeley, and Jan split her time between the farm and town. Jan loved the farm and become involved with all the usual tasks, from milking, to birthing piglets, to making deliveries of melons in a 1-ton stake bed 1951 Studebaker, 4 speed stick with overdrive that Ralph built-up the pedals with 2x4's and friction tape so she could reach them. She loved her horse, Melody, and her pet cow, Ginger too. Jan attended school at Colorado State Teacher's College Lab through 8th grade, then College High on the same campus. Jan was active in debate, student government, cheerleading and Pep Club. She then attended the University of Denver graduating with a degree in accounting and business, as well as being an active member of Alpha Chi Omega. Aside from school activities, Jan was an accomplished artistic roller-skater, winning state and national awards in singles and dance with her partner Gale Gibson. After college, Jan returned to Greeley and was employed by Armco Metals. I entered the picture as a blind date set-up by our respective roommates, Jan's in Greeley and mine in Cheyenne, Wyoming in September 1960. We were married February 12th, 1961, honeymooning in Arizona. The rest is a wild, wonderful, fantastic, adventurous, "Unforgettable" ride through life. We moved to St. Louis, where Mark was born in November of 1962, then back to the farm in Greeley where Michael joined us in April of 1966, then to Tucson with me driving the U-Haul and Jan in the station wagon with both kids and two dogs, Butch and Red. I began my career at Hughes Aircraft, while Jan kept things together on the home front. She loved Tucson and Arizona, and early on, the whole family enjoyed the southwest culture and hiking and camping, especially in Happy Valley. Later with the boys in school, Jan embarked on her next big move, starting with preparing taxes at H & R Block. This soon graduated to her managing an office, to her starting her own business at the house, becoming an enrolled agent, to moving the business to an office complex, becoming a partner with Lee Powers for a time, being recognized as a Tax Fellow within the state, then owning her own business complex, but that is only part of the story. During those years while Mark and Mike were at home, we owned and managed rentals, started Desert Enterprises where we made and sold resin and native jewelry, were involved in school activities, rode dirt bikes, did little league, soccer and boy scouts to name a few. Through it all Jan managed to keep the house afloat and run a successful business, while keeping her family close. Jan celebrated our anniversaries, our son's marriages, the births of grand and great-grandchildren, and loved Thanksgiving, Christmas and everyone's birthdays for the gathering of family and friends it brought. Her determination (some would say stubbornness) meant that she shared an almost perfect last Christmas Eve day with the entire family and friends. Her legacy, heart and influence can't be measured. She broke molds, scaled mountains and went straight through glass ceilings in the business world. We all loved her (some of us she drove a little crazy) and through it all her smile along with those sparkling eyes made everything all right. When I was filling out the death certificate form, the blank that stopped me was "Occupation". What was Jan's occupation? Homemaker? Business Owner? Enrolled Agent? Mother of two Eagle Scouts? Edge Charter School Board of Directors member? World Traveler? There are too many to list. So, I wrote the title that I thought would describe this fantastic life: "Renaissance Woman". To close, Jan fought Type 2 diabetes for 30 years. It is an insidious disease that even though tests, medicines and check-ups show normal readings, the damage to internal organs and circulation was ongoing. She will no longer need the daily finger pricks, weekly shots and medicines to try to control it. For this I'm forever grateful. I can see the crowds of family, friends, clients and, of course, much-loved corgis, welcoming her home. For the woman that embarked on trips from Alaska to Africa, her next great adventure has begun. Love you, Hon. Contributions to the Diabetes Association in Jan's name if you wish.