Janice Gibson

Janice "Jan" Lewis Gibson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, died on November 19th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Jan was born on December 7th, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA. Her family lived in Aliquippa, PA., where she graduated from Aliquippa High in 1952. She then attended Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1955. While in school, she met the love of her life Charles "Chuck" Gibson and they were married in 1958. Jan and her family moved to Tucson, AZ in 1971. Where she worked as a nurse for 20 years at Tucson General Hospital. Jan was a very kind person, blessed with a terrific sense of humor, who loved life and her family. She also loved to travel with her adoring husband of 64 years, Chuck. She loved visiting Hawaii, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Snowmass, CO. Jan was predeceased by her much loved son Todd Dana Gibson. She is survived by her husband Dr. Charles Gibson, her son David (Mary), her daughter Elizabeth (David), and her two grandchildren Gretchen Gerovac and Jack Gibson. She is also survived by her loving brother James Lewis (Karen), and nieces and nephews. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her. We love you!