HEINZ, Janice

It is with great sadness that the family of Janice Heinz announces her passing on June 25, 2021 in Oro Valley, Arizona after a courageous battle with cancer.

Janice was born on December 13, 1943 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Edward and Jackie George. She was educated in and worked for many years in Colorado, where she met the love of her life and husband of 46 years, Gerald Heinz. They were married on July 12, 1974 in Michigan and have one son, Dr. Matthew Heinz.

They enjoyed living in Europe for several years, and more recently divided their time between Michigan and Arizona.

Janice was very active in her church, where she sang in the choir and was involved in numerous other activities. She has now been called to be with her Lord and Savior and with the many family members and friends who preceded her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Heinz, as well as her son, Dr. Matthew Heinz of Arizona. She is also survived by daughters, Jeri Robb (Terry) of Colorado, Chris Sheehan (Marty) of Massachusetts, Lisa Heinz of Ohio, and Dr. Tracy Heinz of Colorado. Additionally, she is survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members.

Services will occur at a later date in Midland, Michigan in September. Donations in lieu of flowers toward Merkle Cell Carcinoma research may be made online at https://secure.seattlecca.org or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, P.O. Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Janice Heinz. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.