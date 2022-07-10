Janice Lemon

Janice Ann Lemon, 88, went home to be with our Lord on July 2, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends. She was a beloved mother, Nana, great-grandmother and loyal friend to many. She will be dearly missed. Janice was born on March 15th, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to James McDougall and Elsa Dorothea Walgis. She graduated from Girls Latin School (1951) and attended Wellesley College in Boston. She graduated in 1963 with honors from Eastern Montana College in Billings. Janice married George Moore Lemon in Boston in 1952 and then moved to the Madison Valley in Montana, and later to Billings. George passed in 1975 and Janice married Robert (Bob) Ludwick in 1999. Janice retired following a 26 year career as an elementary school teacher in Billings, Montana. She moved to Tucson in 1996 to be near her family. She was active in the Bichon Frise Rescue Society. She resided in Tucson Meadows, where she was a friend to everyone she met. She dearly loved her family and friends, her dog Piper, Christian music, gardening, traveling and mahjong. Janice was preceded in death by her husbands and her son George Moore Lemon, Jr. She leaves behind her daughters, Lorna M. Lemon and husband Bill Cook; and Julia P. Goswick and husband John. Nana also leaves behind grandsons Jake Goswick and wife Jax; and Tyler Goswick, his wife Hannah and great-grandson David. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 11th at 2 p.m. at Calvary Tucson at 8711 E. Speedway Blvd. The service will be live streamed at CalvaryTucson.com. Arrangements by Brings.