MURPHY, Janice
November 22, 1936 - March 4, 2021
Janice Murphy (nee Risley), formerly of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 84. Janice was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Winona Murphy (1959).
Janice was born in Sterling, Kansas to Richard and Keistle Risley. The family moved to Dighton, Kansas when she was seven, and moved to a farm when she was in her teens. After graduating from Lane County Community High School, she attended Bethany College, Kansas University, and following her marriage, Indiana University, where she received her B.A. in Secondary Education and Vocal Music. She later received her Master's degree in Secondary Education from the University of Arizona. These early experiences created a lasting love and fascination with nature and education.
She was employed for the majority of her working life at the University of Arizona where she had the experience of meeting a wealth of outstanding individuals at all levels of the system. Organizations and activities that had special meaning through the years were: anything having to do with music and dance, Toastmasters, Mediation (Our Family Services), P.E.O., League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson, book group, hiking in the Sierra Nevada's and the Grand Canyon, and trail riding for 21 years through the Arizona desert and washes.
Janice is survived by her three sons, Richard (Carol), Tucson; Frank, Dobbs Ferry, NY; George, Montgomery, NY; five grandchildren, Isaac (Heidi and great-grandson, Rowan), Mancos, CO; Quinn (Katie), Brooklyn, NY; Eugene (Elnaz), Brooklyn, NY; Hannah, Manhattan, NY; Winona, Dobbs Ferry, NY. Janice is also survived by her sister, Lora Hanel (Steve), Placentia, CA and brother Jon Risley (Marlene), Dighton, KS.
The loves of my life have been my sons, my extended family and my irreplaceable friends, all of whom have made my life a joy. Thank you.