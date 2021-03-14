MURPHY, Janice

November 22, 1936 - March 4, 2021

Janice Murphy (nee Risley), formerly of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 84. Janice was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Winona Murphy (1959).

Janice was born in Sterling, Kansas to Richard and Keistle Risley. The family moved to Dighton, Kansas when she was seven, and moved to a farm when she was in her teens. After graduating from Lane County Community High School, she attended Bethany College, Kansas University, and following her marriage, Indiana University, where she received her B.A. in Secondary Education and Vocal Music. She later received her Master's degree in Secondary Education from the University of Arizona. These early experiences created a lasting love and fascination with nature and education.