Janna Parry

PARRY, Janna
39, of Tucson, passed away on November 26, 2020, of complications from the Covid virus. Janna was born on March 2, 1981, in Portland, OR, to Lee and Pamela (Jeffcott) Parry. Despite having serious cerebral palsy from birth and advanced scoliosis since her teens, Janna lived a full and happy life. She graduated from Catalina H.S. in Tucson, enjoyed playing Challenger softball/baseball, and was a fierce competitor in Special Olympics sports, especially bowling. Janna's special love was Invisible Theatre's Pastime Players program for young people with developmental disabilities, in which she participated as a high school student and graduate teaching assistant. She delighted in acting and had a smile that could light up a room. Janna is survived by her loving mother Pamela and brother Taylor, both of Tucson; brother Evan, sister-in-law JiaJing Liu and nieces Madeleine and Gwendolyn, of San Francisco; and devoted caregivers Tricia and Felix Zimba and their children Buleme, Kutuba, Tavon and Blessing, of Florence, AZ. A family memorial will be held at a later date. To honor Janna's memory, please make a donation to the Invisible Theatre in Tucson. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
