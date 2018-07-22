JANSSEN, Charles "Chuck" Lee
(also known as Papa or "Toon") was born the youngest of six in Spokane, Washington on March 22, 1950. He passed away peacefully on July 12, 2018. Chuck was very generous and always took time to help family or friends, no matter how far away. He always had a smile, joke and whatever else was needed. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years and retired in 2015. Chuck loved animals (especially our dog Sophie) classic cars, boats, and particularly yellow Ford Thunderbirds! He also liked 60's and 70's pop/rock, and good diner breakfasts. He is survived by beloved wife, Ina; children, Laura and Kent; grandchildren Samantha, Arden, and Joey; great-granddaughter, Arielle; brothers, George and Bill; sister, Kate and nephews, Mike, Matthew, Justin and George; nieces, Katie, Terri, Ruth, Rachel and Sheri. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Theresa; sister, Fran and brother, Louis. By his request there will not be a funeral service.