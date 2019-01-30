JANSSEN, Margaret Mary
Born August 22, 1931, Altoona Pennsylvania, entered into eternal life January 16, 2019, Tucson, AZ. A Celebration of mom's life will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with reception to follow, in the parish hall. Interment will commence at All Faith's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St., Tucson, AZ 85719 (520) 327-6581, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ 85718 (520) 577-8780 or to the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 (570) 342-6850. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORUTARY.