Jaron Desserres

In Loving Memory of
DESSERRES, Jaron P.
Above all, Special and Loving
--
We celebrate the day you were born and all the joy you
brought to our lives.
We miss you and love you more than words can say.
"In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing."
