Allentown, NY - Jason T. Lane, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born August 17, 1975, in Tucson, AZ the son of Charles and Rose (Vigil) Lane. He is survived by his wife, Emily, three children, Lilyana, Milo, and Aubriel, his mother, Rose Lane, a sister, Monica Lane-Bundrant, and a nephew, Aiden Bundrant. Arrangements by J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc.