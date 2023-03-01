Jason Dean Riggs 11/20/79 - 2/20/23, shining light in our lives, has left for his next journey. Jason was the most compassionate, giving, and kind person we have ever known. He is survived by his parents, Diane (Tom) Willsey and Ed Riggs, his loving sister, Jessica (Michael) Dorland, and the loves of his life, his nieces, Ellie Marie and Alice Marie Dorland. Our boy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Les and Elsie Stuckey and J.D. and Pauline Pigg. Viewing service at Avenidas Cremation at 1376 W St. Mary's, Tucson, AZ 85745 on March 3, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm then please join us at the Willsey home at 5pm for a bonfire and celebration of life. Message or call Diane Willsey or Jessica Dorland for the address.