QUICK, Jay D.

85, passed away on February 27, 2022 and is survived by his daughter, Anna. Jay was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. After attending Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1956. He later moved to Tucson, Arizona where he immediately felt at home. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a Master's Degree in Earth Sciences and began working as an exploration geologist He enjoyed exploring the desert and small communities and studying Arizona history. When Jay started Quick Custom Metals almost forty years ago, one of his first employees was Robert Garland, who became a close friend ("the son I never had" in Jay's words) and who worked with him until his death.

Jay was always a champion for decency and common good, which were persistent themes in his letters to the editor that were published in local newspapers and in The New York Times. After returning home from a trip abroad, Jay commented how much he loved America and worried that we haven't the sense to treasure and protect what we have from those among us who would carelessly waste our good will, resources and potential. He held those beliefs so strongly that he became a candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 8.

Jay was kind and generous, enthusiastic and curious about new ideas, nature and science. He enjoyed discussions with everyone and, despite his advanced degree, was modest and humble. Jay valued people, especially his employees and customers, and worked at his company almost until his death.

He is dearly missed. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

