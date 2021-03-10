Jay Senkerik

In Loving Memory of
SENKERIK, Jay J.
April 1, 1971 -
March 10, 2018
Many Happy Memories
.
How Pleasant to Recall
.
.
Each passing day brings us peace and joy when we reflect on the many, many good days we had with you.
.
.
The fond memories continue to comfort and inspire us.
.
You were the Best! Son, Brother, Uncle, Husband, Father,Provider, Leader, Teacher, and Friend to many.
.
Kourtney, Andy, Kyle and your many, many, relatives and friends.
