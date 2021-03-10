Jay Senkerik

In Loving Memory of

SENKERIK, Jay J.

April 1, 1971 -

March 10, 2018

Many Happy Memories

How Pleasant to Recall

Each passing day brings us peace and joy when we reflect on the many, many good days we had with you.

The fond memories continue to comfort and inspire us.

You were the Best! Son, Brother, Uncle, Husband, Father,Provider, Leader, Teacher, and Friend to many.

Kourtney, Andy, Kyle and your many, many, relatives and friends.