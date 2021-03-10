 Skip to main content
Jay Senkerik

Jay Senkerik

  • Updated

In Loving Memory of

SENKERIK, Jay J.

April 1, 1971 -

March 10, 2018

Many Happy Memories

.

How Pleasant to Recall

.

.

Each passing day brings us peace and joy when we reflect on the many, many good days we had with you.

.

.

The fond memories continue to comfort and inspire us.

.

You were the Best! Son, Brother, Uncle, Husband, Father,Provider, Leader, Teacher, and Friend to many.

.

Kourtney, Andy, Kyle and your many, many, relatives and friends.

