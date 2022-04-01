 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay Senkerik

  • Updated

IN LOVING MEMORY

*

Senkerik, Jay J.

Sunrise: April 1, 1971

*

Sunset: March 10, 2018

*

Each day we recall the many times you were with us. The love and joy we shared come alive every day.

*

We look forward to the glorious day when we will again be together.

*

Your loving family and many friends.

