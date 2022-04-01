Jay Senkerik

IN LOVING MEMORY
*
Senkerik, Jay J.
Sunrise: April 1, 1971
*
Sunset: March 10, 2018
*
Each day we recall the many times you were with us. The love and joy we shared come alive every day.
*
We look forward to the glorious day when we will again be together.
*
Your loving family and many friends.
